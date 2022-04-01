3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $1,500,000

Qualified Buyers seeking seclusion and still near Metro Areas, I-85, I-77 or I 40. This feels like you are out in the country on your own nature preserve. This property, with 2 road frontages, can be purchased with great room furnishings and all the equipment to maintain the 32+ Ac. Log home has been completely rehabbed- New baths, Wood floors, carpet, downstairs furniture and Silestone counter tops, washer & dryer. Freshly Stained and sealed interior & exterior walls and porches. . Gas grill, HVAC. Concrete entrance at drive, (All this is new!) Well & Roof are about 2 years old. Superior Products Grill, in kitchen and Jotul Stove, in great room. Primary bedroom could be up or down. Everything has been freshly cleaned. Large Clean shop with 4 roll up doors and 1/2 bath. Stream at back of land, Deer, Turkey & lots of wildlife. Area in back is ideal for a pond site. Separate road entrance to adjoining 15.68 AC parcel where you could build your dream home.