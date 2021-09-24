Looking for privacy and land? Then look no further than this beautiful custom home with accompanying 15.8 acres! Home has been well cared for by the current owners. Along with the addition of a wonderful inground salt water pool (18 x 40) is a large, lighted hot tub. The home features an oversized garage, central vacuum, a closet for tv wires and stereo components, a wood buring fireplace with a blower, under cabinet lighting, outdoor lighting, and a 12 x 20 barn/wood shed, and an updated upstairs bathroom. The upstairs bonus room has been finished for additional square footage. The home also features a very large covered back patio made just for relaxing and enjoying the pool and hot tub. The land is partially pastured and partially wood! Byway Lane is a private road, maintained by all owners. Measurements are from tax records. Home to be professtionally measured and photographed prior to listing
3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $755,000
