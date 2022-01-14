Looking for privacy and land? Then look no further than this beautiful custom home with accompanying 15.8 acres! Home has been well cared for by the current owners. Along with the addition of a wonderful inground salt water pool (18 x 40) is a large, lighted hot tub. The home features an oversized garage, central vacuum, a closet for tv wires and stereo components, a wood buring fireplace with a blower, under cabinet lighting, outdoor lighting, and a 12 x 20 barn/wood shed, and an updated upstairs bathroom. The upstairs bonus room has been finished for additional square footage. The home also features a very large covered back patio made just for relaxing and enjoying the pool and hot tub. The land is partially pastured and partially wood! Byway Lane is a private road, maintained by all owners. Professional measurements are in the documents section. Garage is oversized and back patio is covered as well as front porch! Please call Lisa Rosenbaum for showings 704-281-1740
3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $755,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…