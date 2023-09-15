Excellent location just 2 miles off the ever-popular Union Grove, NC Exit 65 via I-77! Location is superior in relation to being in between larger cities and towns equally. 50 min to Boone/Charlotte/Greensboro and only 15 min to Statesville/Mocksville/Elkin/Wilkesboro! This gorgeous farm offers equal amount of rolling grass/hay fields, mature timber and some planted pines! The entire perimeter is fenced. The adorable 1957 Farmhouse is situated perfectly in a nice private setting. Interior condition unknown, tenant occupied on month to month basis & Sold as-is. Enjoy the large branch on long hot days as it gently meanders throughout the property! Oil Mill Rd is a dead-end state maintained gravel road with only 2 houses on the entire road! Privacy & wildlife are abundant! Enjoy the quaint town of Union Grove and its local intriguing history & musical background along with restaurants, General Stores, famous Amish Bakery, local wine tours, fun local events, and so much more!