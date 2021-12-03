3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $550,000

NEW PRICE! Awesome home with +/- 20 in North Iredell! Over 2100 sqft on main level with another 1500+ sqft upstairs you could finish! 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Master has spacious room and large bath with garden tub & separate shower. Kitchen has granite countertops, electric range, lots of cabinets, island w/bar, computer niche off of kitchen leading to laundry/mud room. Dining room large enough for the whole family! Covered front porch, and wooden back deck w/hot tub. Open field in front, woods in the back and side. Outbuildings, chicken lot, and trails leading to the creek! Great garden spot and fruit trees out to the side of home. Wonderful place to call home!