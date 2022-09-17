3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $348,000

Highly sought-after RANCH with full UNFINISHED BASEMENT in a most beautiful COUNTRY SETTING. This home has been meticulously kept just like new! You'll spend your mornings on the covered rocking chair front porch overlooking pasture land. Upon entry, you'll be greeted with a grand open floor plan concept featuring a large family room, dining nook, & fabulous kitchen providing lots of cabinets for storage, a pantry, stainless steel sink & refrigerator. The owner’s suite offers large vanity, tile shower & walk-in closet. Laundry on main is equipped with washer & dryer. The unfinished basement is massive & plumbed for a bath. Metal carport covering outside basement entry door and expansive land with mature trees for maximum privacy. Nice outdoor shed to convey. A Pet-free home. This property is comprised of two lots for a total of approx. 1.86 acres. You will love the peace and serenity of the area while providing great convenience of being only 4 minutes from I-77. Your new home awaits!