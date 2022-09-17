 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $348,000

3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $348,000

Highly sought-after RANCH with full UNFINISHED BASEMENT in a most beautiful COUNTRY SETTING. This home has been meticulously kept just like new! You'll spend your mornings on the covered rocking chair front porch overlooking pasture land. Upon entry, you'll be greeted with a grand open floor plan concept featuring a large family room, dining nook, & fabulous kitchen providing lots of cabinets for storage, a pantry, stainless steel sink & refrigerator. The owner’s suite offers large vanity, tile shower & walk-in closet. Laundry on main is equipped with washer & dryer. The unfinished basement is massive & plumbed for a bath. Metal carport covering outside basement entry door and expansive land with mature trees for maximum privacy. Nice outdoor shed to convey. A Pet-free home. This property is comprised of two lots for a total of approx. 1.86 acres. You will love the peace and serenity of the area while providing great convenience of being only 4 minutes from I-77. Your new home awaits!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert