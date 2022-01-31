 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $300,000

Your search for QUIET COUNTRY LIVING ends here!! 4.01 acres of beauty from the fenced in area(3 acres) to the picnic area in the shade to the golf green right off of the back deck with 2 storage buildings and a peaceful pond. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office inside of 1901 square feet with an open concept for the dining, kitchen, and living areas. Be sure to schedule a showing today, this one is not one that you would want to miss!!

