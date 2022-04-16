 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $292,000

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home built in 2019 located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Big Walk in closet in Primary bedroom. 1.47 acres Zoned RA. Farm animals/Horses allowed per Iredell county. Home is backed up to a pasture. Long driveway for those family get togethers. HUGE backyard. Waterproof Flooring. This one is going to go Fast! Only 39 minutes or less to Mooresville! USDA ELIGIBLE Nice Appliances & Washer/Dryer included! This one has ALL the bells and whistles to start your new home! Professional measurements and Photos coming tomorrow

