3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $289,900

SELLER TO PAY DOWN BUYERS MORTGAGE RATE (INQUIRE WITH LISTING AGENT - SHORT TIME LIMITED OFFER)!!! Check out this NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in Olin NC! This home is built to a higher standard & meet stricter building criteria and are eligible for more types of financing. Looking for a new, affordable home in a country setting? This brand new home sits on .73 AC lot (Per Iredell Mapping). The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets & huge island! The kitchen, dining area & living room all flow together for the highly desirable open concept. SS appliances in the kitchen. The master suite is large enough to fit a king bed and has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and oversized tile shower and walk-closet. This home has brand new septic system.

