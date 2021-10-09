3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $189,000

BRAND-NEW HOME located in Highly Desirable Northern Iredell Area! 3 BR/2BTH Split Floorplan Design on Approx 1/2 acre Level Lot! Kitchen features: Center Island and BRAND-NEW Appliances (Includes Refrigerator). Large Primary Bath w/Deep Soaking Tub/Shower Combo and Oversized Walk-In-Closet! Laundry Room has addt'l space for pantry/storage needs. Neutral Color Palette throughout! Two Separate Living Spaces: Den and Living Room. Addit'l Features: Upgraded Ecobee Thermostat-Control the Temperature of your home from your Smartphone and Save Energy! LED Lighting, Automatic Outdoor Dusk-to-Dawn Lights (front and back), Cordless Blinds throughout, Sliding Glass Door, Newly Built Front Porch and Back Deck, Freshly Seeded/Strawed Lawn. Located approximately 1 mile from North Iredell High School; Just Minutes to I-77!