3 Bedroom Home in Olin - $120,000

Wonderful possibilities in this Fixer Upper on 6.29 acres. 603 feet of road frontage. Several old sheds and barns for plenty of storage, or to make your small farm dreams come true. 1930's style home that could be restored to new, or start with your own home plan with mature trees in the yard. Great location, nice level wooded land nestled between several nice homes. NO HVAC in home, however has a few window AC's. Close to schools and close to the small town of Union Grove. Measurements from tax card professional measurements to come.

