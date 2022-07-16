3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $397,000

Pretty, almost completed, new construction in a rural area with a large, nearly an acre lot! Covered back and front porches for relaxation...The house has a great split-bedroom floor plan with a very nice primary bath...walk in tiled shower, water closet and his and hers sinks. There are two walk in closets in the primary bedroom. The lot is level and the house is just very livable. County water. Hurry on this one....built by one of the area's best builders!