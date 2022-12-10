3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $385,000

Don’t miss this one-level 3 bedroom home on a large, flat lot. Privacy abounds with this home with a rocking chair back porch, oversized 2-car garage, and covered front porch. The home also features an open floor plan with a great kitchen that is adjacent to the laundry room and dining area. The kitchen and bathrooms have soft-close cabinets. You will enjoy the easy-to-care-for wood flooring, tile, and carpet. The primary bedroom has a large attached full bathroom and two walk-in closets and two additional linen closets. The back yard has some trees that provide a private feel. Proximity to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Charlotte or north to Hickory.