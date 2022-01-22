 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $367,000

Brand new local-builder-built sweetheart in a rural area. Country lovers will love it...out of the city with no city taxes yet convenient to Newton,Catawba, Claremont, Denver, et. al. Just a few minutes to the new Hwy. 16. Spacious ranch with vaulted ceiling in the greatroom, nice kitchen with pretty white cabinets, granite countertops and ceramic backsplash. Laminate wood flooring and throughout, ceiling fans in the great room and all bedrooms. Primary bath has two sinks and a walk in tiled shower. Partially covered back deck and covered front porch. Spacious garage. Large lot and plenty of room for an outbuilding or backyard pool. Not many new constructions available, especially in this area. Hurry on this one. More pictures coming soon.

