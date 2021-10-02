 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $318,000

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $318,000

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $318,000

New Construction ranch convenient to Newton, Hickory, Claremont, Denver andHwy. 16 and I-40. Local builder. House is a split bedroom plan with ceramic tile in baths and laundry area. Cathedral ceiling in great room with a built in gas log Fireplace. Cabinets will be white with granite countertops and a walk in shower in the master bath. Large master with walk in closet. Concrete patio on the back. Kitchen has a breakfast area and a Separate dining room. Pantry in the kitchen. Flooring will be pretty and durable vinyl plank in the living areas. Hurry on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert