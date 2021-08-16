This amazing custom built all brick home is straight out of a magazine and is nestled on 4.82 acres with creek in the upscale, highly desirable Berkshire community. Enter this 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH beauty through the double-leaded glass front door which leads into the open great room with a 30-foot vaulted ceiling and 5-foot custom fireplace with hand-carved wood mantle. The open kitchen features Samsung black stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), designer high-end granite countertops, large island with gas stove and quartz stone backsplash. 50-year Bamboo wood flooring throughout. Master Suite includes 10-ft door and bathroom with soaking tub and large walk-in shower. Unfinished 2,071 sq. ft. basement plumbed and septic spec'd for 4th bedroom and bath. Large covered rear deck with Cathedral ceiling, Trex flooring and ceiling fan. In-ground irrigation, tankless on-demand water heater, 2-car garage, additional barbeque deck and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $815,000
