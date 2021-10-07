3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $81,900

 Skip to main content
INVESTORS DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!! The value is in the land unless you are looking for a great opportunity to own an income producing property. This 3 bedroom single wide "fixer upper" is in a peaceful, rural setting in Mt Ulla. Bring your builder and build your dream home or place a modular or a newer manufactured home on this lot. There are lots of possibilities. There is currently a tenant in the home so please do not disturb tenant. Property already has septic and a shared well. Buyer to verify the schools.

