3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $775,000

Amazing Custom-Built ALL BRICK home nestled on approx. 5 ACRES w/ CREEK in the Upscale, Highly Desirable Berkshire community. Park-Like Setting w/Woods & Nicely Manicured Lawn, Back Acreage would make GREAT PASTURE for HORSES, Very Inviting DOUBLE-LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR into the Great Room W/ a 30 FOOT VAULTED CEILING & Custom Fireplace W/ HAND-CARVED WOOD MANTEL. The Open Kitchen features Samsung Black Stainless Steel appliances (plus refrigerator), Designer High-end Granite Countertops, Large Island w/GAS STOVE & QUARTZ STONE BACKSPLASH. 50-year BAMBOO WOOD FLOORING throughout. Master Suite - 10-ft Door & Bath W/ Soaking Tub & Large Walk-in Shower. 2,200 sq. ft. BASEMENT has Endless Possibilities. Easy to Tie into existing Plumbing for 4th BEDROOM & BATH. SEPTIC PERMIT & SYSTEM already spec'd for this expansion. Large COVERED REAR PORCH W/ Cathedral ceiling, Trex flooring & Ceiling Fan. In-ground IRRIGATION, TANKLESS On-Demand WATER HEATER, 2-car Garage, Additional barbeque deck!

