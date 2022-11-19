3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $649,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous 1-story craftsman home built by Max Fulbright Designs! The "Serenbe Farmhouse" sits on 3+ acres of land and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, front & back porches w/wooden tongue and groove ceilings and ceiling fans on the back porch. 2-car +bump out attached garage has 11-foot ceilings, two 8ft x 10 ft insulated garage doors, walk-in door, utility sink, pull-down attic access for storage and access to propane heating unit. Detached garage is 780 SF, insulated and finished, w/8ft x 18 ft insulated garage door, service door, windows, full electrical with 100 AM service, 220V and pull-down attic access. Full length covered back deck with PVC composite deck, open grilling area and electric. Mature landscaping w/irrigation, firepit, swing set, treehouse. 500-galon propane tank is leased and underground. *See features list in attachments.