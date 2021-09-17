3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $579,845

Custom built all brick ranch on a large level 1.83 acre lot , peaceful country setting in a desirable development with easy access to Mooresville & LK Norman . This 2200sq ft. Bryan Clodfelter built home has an easy flow floor plan featuring a great kitchen area with granite counter tops , designer slate appliances , soft close cabinets with easy access to walk in pantry, generous laundry room . Walk in mud room is great for kids and pets . House features 9' ceilings , crown molding throughout , tray ceiling in primary bedroom and double vanity in primary bathroom. Close to 2 acre lot with fenced in back area that includes large gazebo for outdoor entertaining with extensive mature landscaping . Covered porches front and back . Large attached 3 car garage with custom flooring with work bench and also contains whole house filtration system. Portable generator ,washer ,dryer , curtains do not convey .