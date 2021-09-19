Gorgeous mini-farm in Mt. Ulla – just a few miles outside Mooresville in gorgeous western Rowan County, surrounded by other lovely farms. Private & picturesque country views. You'll feel the warmth and love in this home the second you walk in. Vaulted great room boasts beautiful views of the backyard pool and pastures. Home features knotty pine walls, beautiful hardwood floors, stone gas FP, huge master suite and covered porches front and back. Cool off in-ground saltwater pool. Bring horses & animals! Barn has 3-stalls w/ own turnout, room for more stalls, hay storage, tack room, & wash pit. Riding arena is negotiable. It is fenced and crossed fenced. Come see this gorgeous farmhouse before it's GONE!
3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $549,900
