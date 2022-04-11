ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING VIEWS IN THE COUNTRY. 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS MODULAR SPLIT FLOOR PLAN ON 2 ACRES, WITH ROCK FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. NEW HEAT AND AIR IN 2021. PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON BACK DECK. All offers to be in by Wednesday at 5 PM
3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $300,000
