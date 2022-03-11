3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $1,900,000

A rare 21+ acre equestrian parcel in historic Mt. Ulla just minutes to Mooresville. The charming farmhouse style residence was thoughtfully designed for comfortable, easy living. Appointed with newly refinished sinker pine floors, tongue and groove boarded wall accents, completely remodeled kitchen with sleek farmhouse SS sink and Wolf gas range, new carpeting, interior and exterior paint, roof, garage doors, tankless water heater, HVAC, automated entrance gates....the list goes on! The lovely covered patio with built-in Saber grill and stunning 55 x 15 lap pool with spa and tanning ledge entry, allow for relaxing time outside. The main house, with its rocking chair front porch and oversized three car garage, is surrounded by lush, landscape and hardscape. Equestrians will delight in the eight-stall custom barn, wash rack, tack room, 120 x 200 lighted outdoor riding pavilion and 80 x 150 covered riding arena, five run-in sheds and multiple fenced paddock areas. A must see!