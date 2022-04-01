A rare 21+ acre equestrian parcel in historic Mt. Ulla just minutes to Mooresville. The charming farmhouse style residence was thoughtfully designed for comfortable, easy living. Appointed with newly refinished sinker pine floors, tongue and groove boarded wall accents, completely remodeled kitchen with sleek farmhouse SS sink and Wolf gas range, new carpeting, interior and exterior paint, roof, garage doors, tankless water heater, HVAC, automated entrance gates....the list goes on! The lovely covered patio with built-in Saber grill and stunning 55 x 15 lap pool with spa and tanning ledge entry, allow for relaxing time outside. The main house, with its rocking chair front porch and oversized three car garage, is surrounded by lush, landscape and hardscape. Equestrians will delight in the eight-stall custom barn, wash rack, tack room, 120 x 200 lighted outdoor riding pavilion and 80 x 150 covered riding arena, five run-in sheds and multiple fenced paddock areas. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $1,799,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
A man was stabbed to death Monday night and a woman is now in custody.
A Statesville man has been charged with murder and is being held without bond.
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Mystery surrounds 19th century cemetery at Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia. Park asks for public’s help.
WESTLAKE — Officials at Booker T. Washington National Monument are asking the public for help in unraveling one of its biggest mysteries.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
Statesville is looking for a new head football coach. Randall Gusler has retired from that position after 16 seasons.
West Iredell High School revealed its scholar sports teams and scholar athletes this week.