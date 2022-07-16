3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,000

Beautiful 2016 Farmhouse style interior modular home with 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic) on a .75 acre WATERFRONT lot in the HOT school district of Lake Norman High, Lakeshore Middle and Elementary Schools! Surrounded by beautiful custom estate homes, this lot would be ideal for a custom basement home. With 187 feet of shoreline, this lot has deep water and lovely lake views! Would also make a lucrative vacation rental after adding a new dock and stairs down to the water. NO HOAS and low Iredell county taxes (only) make this lake living stress and carefree!