 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $999,000

Beautiful 2016 Farmhouse style interior modular home with 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic) on a .75 acre WATERFRONT lot in the HOT school district of Lake Norman High, Lakeshore Middle and Elementary Schools! Surrounded by beautiful custom estate homes, this lot would be ideal for a custom basement home. With 187 feet of shoreline, this lot has deep water and lovely lake views! Would also make a lucrative vacation rental after adding a new dock and stairs down to the water. NO HOAS and low Iredell county taxes (only) make this lake living stress and carefree!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert