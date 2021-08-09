3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $975,000

A lakefront retreat with a private dock? What could be better! Imagine your weekends spent lounging on the deck, fishing in the cove, hosting friends and family for cookouts. This home features TWO master suites (main floor and basement), plus an upstairs bedroom, a bonus room, and a flex room, along with a flex room in the basement. The walk-out basement features an additional living space with fireplace and full kitchen that can easily accommodate guests without disturbing the rest of your guests upstairs. And with a second laundry/utility room downstairs, you'll never have to worry about carrying dirty clothes up those stairs again! NO HOA! Great vacation rental potential!