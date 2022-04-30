3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $954,900

Proposed new construction with 3 car garage. https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/nc/mooresville/lot/143-mariner-pointe-ln/Other floorplans to choose.Your dream home on a waterfront lot! Few lots left in this desirable subdivision on Mariner Pointe Lane in Pinnacle Shores. HOA includes a community pool/clubhouse and recreational storage area on the north side of Hwy 150. Boats can be stored there and there is a ramp for water access. The owner of this lot has designated storage. There are also boat clubs and boat slips minutes away. Great location just off Hwy 150 between Mooresville and Sherrills Ford.Easy access to I77 or Hwy 16 to Charlotte airport,etc. Minutes to popular restaurants and waterfront activity areas Lake Norman State Park, Catawba Queen, grocery and shopping.Very convenient to schools-Lakeshore Elementary and Middle and Lake Norman High School. This lot has a beautiful view of the water but is not able to be permitted for a dock. No available boat slips at this time.