Proposed new construction with 3 car garage. https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/nc/mooresville/lot/143-mariner-pointe-ln/Other floorplans to choose.Your dream home on a waterfront lot! Few lots left in this desirable subdivision on Mariner Pointe Lane in Pinnacle Shores. HOA includes a community pool/clubhouse and recreational storage area on the north side of Hwy 150. Boats can be stored there and there is a ramp for water access. The owner of this lot has designated storage. There are also boat clubs and boat slips minutes away. Great location just off Hwy 150 between Mooresville and Sherrills Ford.Easy access to I77 or Hwy 16 to Charlotte airport,etc. Minutes to popular restaurants and waterfront activity areas Lake Norman State Park, Catawba Queen, grocery and shopping.Very convenient to schools-Lakeshore Elementary and Middle and Lake Norman High School. This lot has a beautiful view of the water but is not able to be permitted for a dock. No available boat slips at this time.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $954,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School …
A wreck, involving three tractor-trailers, has closed Interstate 40 east near Sharon School Road.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Twenty-five years ago:
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.
Statesville Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck celebration was a hands-on event Saturday at the Statesville Soccer Complex as the city gave away trees an…
The Statesville Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored 22nd National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a…
Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.