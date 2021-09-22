Big Price Reduction !!! Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this waterview/ waterfront home that has been fully remodeled. The home features 3 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 baths and has plenty of room to spread out. This home is perfect for anyone that wants to enjoy lake living with no HOA's. The home boasts 4 stories with over 5600 sf with comfortable open floor plan. The main level features large mud room, formal dining, living area, with eat in kitchen with all new appliances & has large back deck that overlooks the lake. Upper level features large master suite with large with lake views and large En-suite bathrooms. Laundry room and second guest suite on same level along with 3rd bedroom and 2 more full baths.. Top level perfect for office or bonus room. Lower level has one full bath and large open living area. Community enjoys lake access down the street for residential use, boat ramp and area for swimming. Sellers may sell furnished with right offer ? Ask agent for upgraded list.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $950,000
