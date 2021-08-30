Beautiful full brick home with Deeded Boat slip and room for a Pool. Situated in prime location off Brawley School road, this custom built home features a contemporary, updated design. Step into the two-story foyer with impressive curved staircase leading to the formal dining area and open concept living, perfect for entertaining. The chef's kitchen with an island features granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, five burner cooktop, range hood, gorgeous cabinetry, built in beverage refrigerator and coffee station. The primary bedroom on the main level features trey ceilings with adjoining bath retreat and large walk in closet. The upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms, a bonus room and a fabulous home theater with over $40k in equipment/finishes. Oversized 3 car garage has epoxy flooring. French doors off the keeping room lead to a stunning porch with motorized retractable screens, built-in grill and bar area. Private, tree-lined backyard is level with 12 x 16 shed for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $949,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
A driver tried to pass a school bus Tuesday morning on Olin Loop, resulting in a head-on collision, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
The driver of the 2006 Mazda Tribute, Jonathan Davis, 52, of Statesville, was left of the centerline on Shumaker Drive when his vehicle made c…
Church bells were ringing Aug. 27, 1891, but the tones weren’t calling people to church just after 2 a.m. That morning, word arrived in States…
- Updated
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
- Updated
It was the Zamari Stevenson show Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
Brock Hoffman is back at school, but not at Virginia Tech where he will play football this fall. Hoffman was back at Celeste Henkel Elementary…
- Updated
The film “From the Ground Up: The Reconstruction of Fort Dobbs,” which details the reconstruction of the French and Indian War site, is set to…