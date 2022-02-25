3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $915,000

Nature Lover's and Sportsman's Paradise! This unique 15+/- acre property with private lake features a stunning custom home that combines the best of traditional and modern design while maximizing the water views. You will find so many upgrades inside from the heated primary bath floors & custom closet system in the owner's suite to architectural details such as exposed beams in the loft, a soaring 2-story great room with skylights, and extra-tall doors on the oversized 3-car garage. The primary bedroom has a private side deck and access to the huge back deck with outdoor kitchen. Relax in the 4-seasons sunroom with fireplace, by the great room gas logs, or at the 2 lakeside firepits. Outdoors you'll find so much to enjoy... 2-acre lake stocked with large bass, 2-acre Motocross track, multi-use wooded trails, creeks, fields, livestock pen, fenced chicken coop, dog run, outdoor shower, 1-room cabin by the pond, storage barn, and much more. A must-see property with incredible potential! For more info contact Pamela Temple, Keller Williams Unified, 704-400-6701, thetempleteam.com.