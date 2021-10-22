3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,999

Completely Remodeled Waterfront/Water View Home. No Expense Spared, Over 5500 Sf Of Heated Living area's Home Has 3 Large Bedrooms with 4 1/2 Bathrooms With several extra rooms to use as you wish. Two Large Primary Suite's with Custom Closets with Custom Bathrooms. Custom Laundry room with Granite folding area. Kitchen area has been remodeled with quartz countertops & new appliances. This community has a boat ramp and day dock within 300 yards of the house. This home has no HOA's and is unrestricted. Septic area is located in front yard so a pool is possible. Over 900 Sf of deck space on this Home. One deck has over 300 sf of screened area & One deck has over 300 sf of tiled area. Home has a large game/media room & full bath in the finished area Downstairs. Very private lot with great views of the lake. Home does not have a dock !! Boat slip at Stutt's Marina for 2 yrs or more may be Possible. Home has 2 brand new AC/Heat Pump Units installed. Ask your agent for the upgrade List.