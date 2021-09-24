WATERFRONT W/PRIVATE DOCK! Beautiful home on Lake Norman! Enter the open and airy home with 2 story great room with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and built-ins on both sides. Great room is open to the dining room via a lovely arch-perfect for entertaining guests. Dine with your guests while you overlook the lake! Kitchen is spacious with stainless appliances and an eating area with an exit to the private deck. Huge owners' retreat on the main with a spacious ensuite bath featuring dual sinks, corner soaking tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Upper level has catwalk that overlooks great room. 2 bedrooms and 1 has adjoining bath which exits to hallway. Large bonus room for TV or exercise. Deck off of great room overlooking the lake. Large lot with lots of privacy. Come and see - this home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000
