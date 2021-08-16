Located on a quiet cove on Lake Norman, waterfront paradise awaits at this incredible property with access to a private dock. Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout this newly renovated and completely turn-key home. The open-concept kitchen and living room offers an exquisite view of the water from sliding glass doors that lead to an elevated deck. The light and bright kitchen is outfitted with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a center island with a breakfast bar. Two of the bedrooms feature well-appointed sliding glass doors for convenience to the outdoors, allowing the lake breeze to drift inside. The primary bathroom boasts dual sinks and beautiful tile floors, invoking a spa-like atmosphere in your own home. Designed to entertain, the ample green lawn overlooks the lake with stunning sitting areas that make the water the focal point of the property. An excellent location, this home is an easy boat ride to lake restaurants Hello Sailor and Eddie’s.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000
