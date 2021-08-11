3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $873,000

REDUCED $25K! NEW HOME, Large lot & less wait time on your list? See this culdesac beauty on lakefront lot w/Owner Ste & 2 BRs on main, Lg Bonus w/BA up & Walk-out Bsmt! Neutral open flrplan, stunning 7' lux island by the GR w/electric 4' linear FP, wainscoting trim in DR & beadboard ceilings above covered entry & back deck. Quartz top white Shaker style soft-close cabinets w/dove tail drawers in kitchen & all main lvl baths (granite in bsmt). SS appls & 40 sf Walk-in pantry! Breakfast area w/deck access. Owner Ste 2 bath vanities, soaking tub, tiled shower & enormous (11x16) WIC w/own access to laundry. Guest BA w/dual sinks. Bsmt Rec w/bar sink & H20 line for future fridge, Media, Fitness, BA & great storage w/backyd access! Nearby steps lead to waterside sitting area for relaxing by quiet cove (no dock). Oversized 623 sf garage! No HOA fees, 3 mi to Elem/Middle/High Schools & near public boat ramps. Wooded, private .73 acre to be finished w/sod in front & seed/straw in upper side yard. 80 gallon water heater. Stained columns at front entry & rear porch, 50 yr architectural roof shingles, Porch ceilings 6" tongue & groove beadboard. BRs, GR & Loft pre-wired for fans.