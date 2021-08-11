REDUCED $25K! NEW HOME, Large lot & less wait time on your list? See this culdesac beauty on lakefront lot w/Owner Ste & 2 BRs on main, Lg Bonus w/BA up & Walk-out Bsmt! Neutral open flrplan, stunning 7' lux island by the GR w/electric 4' linear FP, wainscoting trim in DR & beadboard ceilings above covered entry & back deck. Quartz top white Shaker style soft-close cabinets w/dove tail drawers in kitchen & all main lvl baths (granite in bsmt). SS appls & 40 sf Walk-in pantry! Breakfast area w/deck access. Owner Ste 2 bath vanities, soaking tub, tiled shower & enormous (11x16) WIC w/own access to laundry. Guest BA w/dual sinks. Bsmt Rec w/bar sink & H20 line for future fridge, Media, Fitness, BA & great storage w/backyd access! Nearby steps lead to waterside sitting area for relaxing by quiet cove (no dock). Oversized 623 sf garage! No HOA fees, 3 mi to Elem/Middle/High Schools & near public boat ramps. Wooded, private .73 acre to be finished w/sod in front & seed/straw in upper side yard. 80 gallon water heater. Stained columns at front entry & rear porch, 50 yr architectural roof shingles, Porch ceilings 6" tongue & groove beadboard. BRs, GR & Loft pre-wired for fans.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $873,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …
- Updated
A Troutman Middle School teacher, facing one count of soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl, is now accused of two more charges.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker.
I know that there is not a person reading my editorial that isn’t sick and tired of hearing about COVID-19. I get it. We all feel that way but…
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
Headwaters Christian Academy is graduating in its own way as it continues to grow from a ministry during the pandemic into a full-fledged priv…
Principal Jonathan Nicastro walked into the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Dimishi Long to present her with her “Teacher of the Year’’ award…
Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Iredell Health System is tightening its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital to help protect patients…