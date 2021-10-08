Completely remodeled LKN Air Park home 3 Bedrooms and 3 full baths with only the Best upgrades! Open Floor plan. Custom built Chief’s kitchen with High-End granite, stainless-steel appliances, dbl ovens, 5-burner gas stovetop, and wine cooler. Hardwood floors with plush carpet in the bedrooms and tile bathrooms floors (Heated Primary). Gas fireplace, custom window treatments and Brand-new Solar system. Huge 2 1/2 car garage. Back yard is like stepping into a Caribbean vacation resort with concrete pool, diving rock, and 10-ton waterfall, bonfire social area deck, Bull frog spa, and a full-size marble chess set. Huge composite entertainment deck with Beautiful year-round Lake views and retractable awning. Impeccable Landscaping with irrigation, and a 40wide by 30deep Hanger/outbuilding if you prefer to store cars and additional side overhang just a few steps away right in your backyard! Lake Norman is just across the street for all your Water Sports enjoyment! A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $849,200
