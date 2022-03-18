3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000

This beautiful home on 1.39 acres checks so many boxes! Enjoy year round views of Lake Norman from every front window. Sit and sip your favorite beverage on the wrap around covered porch and/or cool off in the refreshing inground pool. Hobbyists and crafters will appreciate the heated and cooled insulated shop, man cave or she shed. The home's layout flows easily from room to room with a cozy gas log fireplace as a focal point in the living room. Formal and informal dining areas flank the pretty and practical kitchen overlooking the back yard. Although the septic permit says 3 bedrooms, this home can sleep many more! The primary bedroom is on main with two bedrooms and bonus up. Guests and family members will enjoy the privacy of their own space with 2nd kitchen, sleeping room and multipurpose room in the basement second living quarters. Oversized garage, new pecan floors, life time architectural roof shingles, nearly new water heater, NO HOA and low Iredell county taxes! Why wait?!