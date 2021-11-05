Welcome to your Equestrian Home, Barn, Garage with Workshop, Outdoor Riding Arena, and Pastures, all on a beautiful 10 acre property! Just steps from the brick ranch is an almost 3000 sq ft custom built 8 stall barn that includes a tankless water heater, climate controlled tack room, feed room, office, kitchenette, and a full bath. Arena is 230 x 100 with German Geo Textile footing. The 4 fenced paddocks and 5 dry lots complete this beautiful tree lined 10 acre equestrian property. Behind the house is a 1360 sq ft detached 2 car garage with a workshop and an additional laundry area for your equestrian gear. Income potential as well! Currently 3 boarders on month to month, $700 a month per horse. Schedule your showing today! Barn was built in 2015.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
- Updated
The town of Troutman will have one municipal election Tuesday as three Town Council seats are on the ballot.
OLIN—Acknowledging the student cheering section’s contribution and celebrating briefly with them after victories has become customary for memb…
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
OLIN—The process of rebuilding a high school football program is never easy. There’s many ups and downs along the long and winding road back t…