Gorgeous Contemporary Home resting on .87 Acres of Level land. Boasting tons of natural light! The care that has been poured into this home is unprecedented! Everything is upgraded! The home feels and looks like new construction! Exterior landscaping is thoughtfully appointed with all natural materials and/or organic materials. The garden is full of organic fruits and vegetables ready for your enjoyment! Reverse Osmosis water filter, additional whole house filter and salt free water softener. Remote controlled blinds, surround sound, hybrid water heater, electric self driving lawn mower, and more! Backyard is partially fenced and can accommodate a pool, however, buyer would need to re-confirm with the county during Due Diligence or post closing. Highly saught after area close to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-77. Quick 10 min drive to Troutman, 15 mins to Statesville and 30 mins to Uptown Charlotte.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $750,000
