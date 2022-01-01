3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $741,825

The classic and stately exterior of The Bradley Main offers lots of curb appeal. Main level owners wing conveniently connects to laundry room and boasts enormous closet and attractive spa-like bath with split vanities. Flex space on main would make the perfect home office. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms, huge bonus room and abundant walk in storage complete the second level. Other plans are available for this lot and we can work with you to customize and personalize any floor plan and elevation to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries interstate 77 ~ the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!