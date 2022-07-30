Nearly 3400 sf of living space, main level owners suite, formal dining room with Butlers Pantry, large walk-in pantry and spacious second level with walk-in storage complete The Zealy Plan with charming rocking chair front porch. Other plans are available for this lot and we can work with you to customize and personalize any floor plan and elevation to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries interstate 77 ~ the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $730,155
