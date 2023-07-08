LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT LISTED $100K UNDER NEW TAX ASSESSMENT! Beautiful 2016 Farmhouse style interior mobile home with 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic) and 2 bathrooms with a split bedroom floorplan with both a living room and a family room. The acreage is .75 and located in the HOT school district of Lake Norman High, Lakeshore Middle and Lakeshore Elementary Schools! Surrounded by beautiful CUSTOM homes for a potential future new build, this lot has 187 feet of shoreline, DEEP water and lovely lake views! Would also make a lucrative VACATION RENTAL after dock remediation. NO HOAS and low Iredell county taxes (only) make this lake living stress and care free!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $719,000
