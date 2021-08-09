3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $712,998

STUNNING custom-built Cape Cod Style Home. This immaculate, lake-view home features the primary on the main level w/ tray ceiling, walk-in closet, & heated jacuzzi tub. Spacious kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinets & center island. Also on the main, office/2nd bedroom & 2-story living room w/ windows that fill the room w/ natural sunlight. The dining room features tray ceiling, chair rail molding & white columns that accent the formal space. Beautiful hardwood staircase leads upstairs featuring 2 bedrooms w/ 2 closets each that share a Jack & Jill bathroom; walkout attic and large bonus room. The backyard has plenty of space - large deck & beautiful saltwater pool w/Pebble Tec finish, hot tub & fun slide! Custom-built pool house/playhouse, perfect for kid-friendly adventures or storing supplies. Home has an attached 2-car garage & detached 2-car garage/shop that is well insulated w/ its own separate heat pump, air compressor, 12-ft ceilings, 4 post car lift, & half bath.