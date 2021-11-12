Lovely full brick ranch in prime location with deeded boat slip in The Harbour at The Pointe! This 4 BR home has a highly desired easy living floorplan and has been meticulously maintained featuring gleaming hardwoods and many upgrades throughout! Beautiful natural light filled spaces, formal dining, living room, kitchen with upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless appliances with breakfast bar open to an inviting keeping room with stone fireplace. Enjoy the peaceful screened in porch tucked behind the kitchen and a large deck for entertaining overlooking a level back yard with lush landscaping. The split BR plan features a large primary suite with trey ceiling and easy access to the back deck. Three additional BR, laundry room and ample floored storage in the attic. Deeded boat slip is located behind the clubhouse/pool and recreation areas off of Bay Port. Don't miss this opportunity to own in one of Lake Norman's most sought after communities!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.
The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a t…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.