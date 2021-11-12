3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

Lovely full brick ranch in prime location with deeded boat slip in The Harbour at The Pointe! This 4 BR home has a highly desired easy living floorplan and has been meticulously maintained featuring gleaming hardwoods and many upgrades throughout! Beautiful natural light filled spaces, formal dining, living room, kitchen with upgraded countertops and backsplash, stainless appliances with breakfast bar open to an inviting keeping room with stone fireplace. Enjoy the peaceful screened in porch tucked behind the kitchen and a large deck for entertaining overlooking a level back yard with lush landscaping. The split BR plan features a large primary suite with trey ceiling and easy access to the back deck. Three additional BR, laundry room and ample floored storage in the attic. Deeded boat slip is located behind the clubhouse/pool and recreation areas off of Bay Port. Don't miss this opportunity to own in one of Lake Norman's most sought after communities!