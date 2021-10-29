Amazing rare find! 12.4 acre property with brick ranch, huge separate detached garage/workshop w/ office, 5 stall horse barn & fenced pastures in Iredell County just minutes from downtown Davidson. Property offers seclusion at the back of the neighborhood and has room for all your toys, horses, motorhome, and pretty much anything else. Shop is finished inside and has high ceilings, finished office & half bath. Barn has 5 stalls, washroom, tack room, hay loft, and half bath. Inside the home you'll find open floor plan living with a vaulted great room off the open kitchen. Also off the kitchen is a formal dining room or possible office. Split bedroom plan with primary suite on one side of the home with two additional bedrooms on the opposite side. Enjoy country living yet still be close to shopping, dining, Davidson, Mooresville, and Lake Norman. NO HOA! One acre at the front of property is separately deeded. This type of property is hard to come by so don't miss your chance!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,000
