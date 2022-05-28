 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,000

  • Updated
Beautiful custom home, loaded with high quality finishes from award winning builder on over 1 acre of land. Desirable convenient location tucked away off of Fernhill Road in Mooresville, NC. With amazing heated, salt water swimming pool. Great location, close to schools, shopping, parks, Low HOA's. Open floor plan, great rm w/ cultured stone fp, custom cabinets, granite in kitchen and all baths, hardwoods across most of main. Amazing indoor/outdoor living on this breathtaking home. Too many features to list here. Refrigerator, Control 4 Audio/Video System, Tv on Porch to Convey.

