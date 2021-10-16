Welcome to the all new Estates at Oak Tree Ridge. A brand new exclusive 9 home community off Brawley School Rd. Hurry and pick your lot today. Home is proposed and can be modified and changed per customer requirements. Call today for your design center appointment if you've been looking for that exclusive community that gives you full control over your build. Most lots have room for a pool depending on footprint of the home chosen by buyer. Pool not included in base price. 8 other lots available for a total of 9. septic is 3bd. First come first serve basis.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
