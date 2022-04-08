3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000

YOUR OASIS AWAITS! This one of a kind home is truly an entertainers delight! With OVER 60K IN UPGRADES in the past year alone, this LAKE ACCESS 3BR/3Bath w/ primary on the main level is one you do not want to miss out on! This custom built English Style home oozes curb appeal & boasts an open floor plan and TONS of layout options. Guest Cottage also features its own living room & kitchen. From the hidden primary BR behind a secret bookcase, to the beams from a late 1800 Indiana barn, game room with pool table that adjoins the wet bar, gas SS wolf range, and THAT BACK YARD you have everything the lake life has to offer at your fingertips. 686sqft Garage & 369sqft Workshop gives you OVER 1,000SQFT of shop space to utilize! Come tour this truly unique home today and you will not be disappointed.