One of our most popular and economical plans, The Caleb, features just over 3,000 sf of living space with desirable owners suite & office on main level. Large pantry, mudroom & laundry rooms make this plan a favorite w/ buyers. Private owners suite w/ huge closet overlooks the rear yard and luxurious owners bath features large walk in shower with bench, large free standing soaker tub and split vanities. Spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs share jack n' jill bath and join a large bonus and theater rooms. Not only are other plans available for this lot, we can work with you to customize and personalize the floor plans & elevations to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas,boat launches,shopping,eateries interst. 77, the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home. Hurry, only 3 lots left.Other plans avble.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $683,500
