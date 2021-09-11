You can see why the Zachary model is one of the most popular and efficient floor plans we offer. Sprawling main level with split bedroom plan allows for ease of living with convenient second level bonus room complete with full bath! Open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining. Great curb appeal with lots of peaks and shed dormer for that modern farmhouse look on nearly 3/4 acres. Not only are other plans available for this lot, we can work with you to customize and personalize the floor plans & elevations to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas,boat launches,shopping,eateries interst. 77, the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $682,100
