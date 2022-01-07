Great 2 story/basement in the Mallard Country Club community awaits a new owner! This golf-course home offers year-round views & sits on a roomy .68 acre cul-de-sac lot. NO HOA! The septic is for a 3 bedroom, but it lives like a 4 bedroom as the huge bonus room has an added closet. Completely remodeled kitchen boasts beautiful easy close custom cabinetry, gorgeous granite counters, backsplash, stainless appliances, under-counter lighting, & a copper apron sink in the island complemented by copper pendant lighting. A coffee bar, pantry, & drop zone were all added. All appliances convey! Enlarged laundry; Breakfast area overlooks huge deck; All seasons sunroom w/newer mini-split system; screened porch; huge family room & the basement features gas fireplaces. Very spacious primary bedroom with an added 2nd closet & updated bath w/ Tommy Bahama cabinetry, new granite, & new tile around the jetted tub. The exterior was painted in 2020. Owners favor a closing w/in 30 days. New pics on 1/5th.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
